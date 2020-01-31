Weather watch on for Maple Ridge

Up to 30 mm, then maybe another 50 mm of rain forecast for today

This Friday is going to be a soaker with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning and calling for up to 30 millimetres of rain this morning, followed by wind, followed by more rain tonight, possibly up to another 50 mm at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

That had the City of Maple Ridge issue a flood and weather advisory Thursday, warning people about flooding along the North and South Alouette River system.

“We are recommending that citizens living in areas that are prone to flooding in high rainfall events be on alert for the next 48 hours as this weather system moves through,” the city said in its advisory.

Environment Canada updated its rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver on early Friday.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” said Environment Canada.

It said that precipation could total more than 100 mm in some parts of the region.

The rain is supposed to end on Saturday. Friday’s high is expected to hit 12 C.

