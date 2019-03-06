Partially cloudy days are expected to be the norm for the rest of the week with the most sunny day expected to be Sunday. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Weather Update: cloudy with chances of flurries

The weekend is expected to see sun throughout the Okanagan valley.

  • Mar. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Hang tight because the clouds and flurries are expected to clear up for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see sun throughout the valley.

Kelowna

Today’s forecast: Mainly cloudy with winds gusting to 8 km/h with a windchill of -7. 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. High plus 1. UV index moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 3.

Thursday to Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with the exception of the weekend, which will see sun. Average temperatures are predicted at max 7°C, min -3°C.

Vernon

Today’s forecast: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. High plus 1. UV index 3 (moderate). Dust advisory is still in effect.

Tonight: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 3.

Thursday to Tuesday: Snow is predicted Thursday and Friday but the weekend will see sun. Monday and Tuesday are predicted to be cloudy. Average temperatures are predicted at max 7°C, min -3°C.

Penticton

Today’s forecast: Light snow ending this morning. Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries with wind up to 2 km/h and a wind chill of -4. A high of plus 3. UV index 1 (low).

Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. A low of zero.

Thursday to Tuesday: Thursday is predicted to see a few flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Friday is predicted to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Saturday and Sunday will see sun. Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy. Average temperatures are predicted at max 7°C, min -3°C.

Salmon Arm

Today’s forecast: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries with winds reaching 3km/h, windchill -6. High plus 1. UV index 2 (low).

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 4.

Thursday to Tuesday: Thursday and Friday will see periods of snow. Saturday and Sunday will see sun and Monday and Tuesday are expected to be cloudy. Average temperatures are predicted at max 6°C, min -3°C.

Previous story
RCMP calls for Williams Lake total 1,104 during first two months of 2019
Next story
‘Incredible friend and supporter’ Cliff Annable remembered

Just Posted

Most Read