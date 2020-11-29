WEATHER: Sunny skies in the forecast for Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Rain and wind expected Sunday night through Monday morning, then clear skies

Morning mist clears over the Hope Slough at Camp River Road on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

The week ahead is mostly sunny skies for the eastern Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford, according to Environment Canada.

Tonight they’re forecasting a rainstorm that will move in around midnight, coupled with winds of 40-60 km/hr that will end around noon on Monday.

But after that, the skies will be clear through to Saturday, according to the meterology site.

Overnight temperatures for the week hover just above freezing, and daytime highs will range from 5C on Tuesday to 10C on Friday.

