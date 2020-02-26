WEATHER: Showers remain in forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C

Environment Canada reports a chance of showers Wednesday morning with period of rain beginning in the evening. (Langley Advance Times files)

Showers remain in the forecast for Langley on Wednesday, Environment Canada reports.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers Wednesday morning, but the weather will remain mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 5 C.

Periods of rain to begin in the evening.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 7 a.m. and sunset at 5:47 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times