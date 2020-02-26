Environment Canada reports a chance of showers Wednesday morning with period of rain beginning in the evening. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Showers remain in forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C

  Feb. 26, 2020
  • News

Showers remain in the forecast for Langley on Wednesday, Environment Canada reports.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers Wednesday morning, but the weather will remain mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 5 C.

Periods of rain to begin in the evening.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 7 a.m. and sunset at 5:47 p.m.

Langley Advance Times

