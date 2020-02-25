WEATHER: Showers in the forecast for Langley

Showers are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon

  • Feb. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Tuesday has showers in the forecast for Langley, Environment Canada reports.

The weather will be mainly cloudy in the morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

But the rain is expected to begin early Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low 4 C.

Showers will end in the evening leaving cloudy weather with a 30 per cent of chance of showers.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:02 a.m. and sunset is 5:46 p.m.

