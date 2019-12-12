WEATHER: Rain to end late Thursday in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady near 8 C

Langley can expect mainly cloudy weather after the rain ends on Thursday, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

A mix of showers and wind are expected Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

After the rain ends late afternoon it will remain mainly cloudy for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will reach a high near 8 C.

READ MORE: Cloverdale hospital could take pressure off Langley Memorial

Mainly cloudy weather will follow overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures overnight remain steady near 7 C.

Friday will see cloudy weather with a chance of showers, the weather agency reports.

Sunrise on Thursday is at 7:56 a.m. and sunset at 4:13 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.