WEATHER: Rain remains in forecast for Ridge Meadows

Environment Canada reports a chance of drizzle Wednesday morning with periods of rain beginning in the evening. (The News files)

Showers remain in the forecast for Ridge Meadows on Wednesday, Environment Canada reports.

There is a 30 per cent chance of drizzle Wednesday morning, but the weather will remain mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 5 C.

Periods of rain to begin in the evening.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 7 a.m. and sunset at 5:47 p.m.

