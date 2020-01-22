WEATHER: Rain is in the forecast for Langley

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Vancouver area, but stops just before the Fraser Valley

Rain is in the forecast for most of the week in Langley. (File photo)

Showers are sprinkling Langley Wednesday morning, but the rain is expected to taper off in the early afternoon – accumulating to about 20 mm.

The rain returns later in the evening and lasting through to Sunday, Jan. 26, when the call changes to only periods of showers.

If people do venture over to Vancouver, be advised there is a rainfall warning in effect, which is expected to last until Thursday morning.

READ MORE: WEATHER: Special weather statement issued for Langley

A high of 10 degrees C for Wednesday and most of the week, sending any remainder of snow pouring down into gutters.

Tonight, windy near the Fraser River and a low of 6.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________