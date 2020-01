A break in the wet weather is expected late Tuesday

More rain is expected Tuesday in Langley. (Langley Advance Times file photo)

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast in Langley calls for rain and wind, with temperatures reaching a high of 10 C during the day.

The rain is expected to stop in the evening leaving mainly cloudy weather with a 60 per cent of showers, but the wind will remain.

Temperatures will reach a low of 4 C.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 8:04 a.m. and sunset is 4:29 p.m.

