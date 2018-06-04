Sunny outlook for weather across the Okanagan until next weekend. Photo: Contributed

Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

  Jun. 4, 2018
It looks like a sunny week ahead across the Okanagan with showers expected to descend upon us next weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain today with a high of 17 C and an expected overnight low of 4 C.

Temperatures are expected to hit 21 C on Tuesday and peak out at 27 C through Friday.

Next weekend is looking more unpleasant with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and cloudy periods on Sunday.

