WEATHER: Heavy rain, mix of sun and cloud forecasted for Langley

Temperatures Thursday will reach a high of 20 C

Heavy rain is forecasted to end Thursday morning in Langley, making way for a mix of sun and cloud. (Daria Rem/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Heavy rainfall in Langley Thursday is forecasted to end making way for a mix of sun and cloud, according to Environment Canada.

Rain will end this morning around 10 a.m. leaving a mix of sun and cloud, but a 30 per cent chance of showers will remain, the weather agency reports.

READ MORE: Tools, guitars, $10,000 paint sprayer stolen in Langley thefts

Temperatures will reach a high of 20 C and a low of 14 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will be mainly cloudy.

Temperatures will reach a high of 20 C and a low of 15 C.

Overnight weather will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times