WEATHER: Fog to dissipate Tuesday morning to make way for showers in Langley

The fog will dissipate Tuesday morning to make way for showers, according to Environment Canada
Rain is expected late morning with temperatures reaching a high of 7 C.
Overnight temperatures will drop slightly to 5 C. The weather agency reports a 40 per cent chance of drizzle overnight, but it will otherwise remain cloudy.
Wednesday is projected to remain mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent of drizzle in the morning and early afternoon, with rain beginning in the afternoon. Rain and wind is expected overnight Wednesday.
Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:54 a.m. and sunset is 4:13 p.m.
