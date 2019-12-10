Environment Canada reports a chance of drizzle overnight in Langley on Tuesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Fog to dissipate Tuesday morning to make way for showers in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

  • Dec. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The fog will dissipate Tuesday morning to make way for showers, according to Environment Canada

Rain is expected late morning with temperatures reaching a high of 7 C.

Overnight temperatures will drop slightly to 5 C. The weather agency reports a 40 per cent chance of drizzle overnight, but it will otherwise remain cloudy.

Wednesday is projected to remain mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent of drizzle in the morning and early afternoon, with rain beginning in the afternoon. Rain and wind is expected overnight Wednesday.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:54 a.m. and sunset is 4:13 p.m.

