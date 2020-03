Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

This photo of a bird taken at Byron Lagoon in Langley was sent to us by a reader. (Scott Mowbray/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fog patches will dissipate Monday morning giving way to mainly cloudy weather in Langley, Environment Canada reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 1 C.

Evening weather will see few clouds with increasing cloudiness near midnight, then 60 per cent of showers before Tuesday morning.

Keeping in mind the time sprung forward one hour, sunrise on Monday is 7:36 a.m. and sunset is 7:06 p.m.

Langley Advance Times