WEATHER: Environment Canada forecasts snow for Ridge Meadows

Wednesday will see mostly sun and cloud

  • Apr. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Environment Canada is forecasting snow for Ridge Meadows on Wednesday.

Wet flurries and rain showers are expected to end Wednesday morning making way for sun and cloud, according to the weather agency.

But there is about two to four centimetres of local snowfall forecasted, Environment Canada reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 6:47 a.m. and sunset 7:42 p.m.

Maple Ridge News

