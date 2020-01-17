A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver, including Langley. (Joti Grewal – Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Another wintry storm to hit Langley

Some Friday morning classes are cancelled due to weather conditions

  • Jan. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
All public schools in the Langley School District are open Friday, despite a special weather statement issued for Metro Vancouver – including Langley.

Campuses at Kwantlen Polytechnic University are also open, but morning classes at Trinity Western are cancelled.

The special weather statement in effect is warning the public about another storm.

“An approaching Pacific storm will bring a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain to the south coast beginning tonight and continuing Saturday,” the weather agency reports. “Strong winds will also accompany the storm.”

The storm will arrive tonight with snow beginning late this evening across the south coast. Environment Canada does expect the snow to transition to train, said it is difficiult to predict when that will happen.

