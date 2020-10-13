Weather advisory: residents are to prepare for snowy roads

Roughly 10mm of varying precipitation is expected to fall in the next 24 hours

Snow is expected for parts of the Elk Valley. (File Photo)

Motorists are urged to drive with caution following a weather advisory issued for the East Kootenay Service Area reporting up to 10mm of precipitation to be expected between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting, precipitation will vary according to the location, with high-elevation and Northern areas such as Elkford and the Crowsnest Pass seeing snow. Other lower-elevation areas should expect either rain or a rain-snow mix.

Road users are to prepare for delays and drive according to the conditions.

Fernie Free Press