WEATHER: A rain-free weekend forecast for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach a high of 12 C in Ridge Meadows, according to Environment Canada. (Scott Mowbray/Special to The News)

No rain in the weekend weather forecast, but a cloudy and windy Friday the 13th is expected for Ridge Meadows, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C on Friday.

The weather will be mainly cloudy with the wind picking up around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Overnight weather will also be cloudy, but only partly windy.

Saturday weather will see a mix of sun and cloud with overnight weather being clear.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and a low of – 1 C.

On Sunday, the weather will be sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 12 C.

Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear with temperatures reaching a low of – 1 C.

Sunrise on Friday is 7:28 a.m. and sunset at 7:12 p.m.

