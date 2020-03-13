WEATHER: A rain-free weekend forecast for Ridge Meadows

No rain in the weekend weather forecast, but a cloudy and windy Friday the 13th is expected for Ridge Meadows, according to Environment Canada.
Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C on Friday.
The weather will be mainly cloudy with the wind picking up around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Overnight weather will also be cloudy, but only partly windy.
Saturday weather will see a mix of sun and cloud with overnight weather being clear.
Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and a low of – 1 C.
On Sunday, the weather will be sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 12 C.
Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear with temperatures reaching a low of – 1 C.
Sunrise on Friday is 7:28 a.m. and sunset at 7:12 p.m.
