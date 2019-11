Environment Canada expects winds in the early evening

Environment Canada reports a high of 12 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley can expect mainly sunny weather on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Fog patches will dissipate quickly this morning and temperatures will reach a high of 12 degrees Celsius.

The agency expects winds in the early evening with a low of three degrees C.

The sunrise on Wednesday was at 7:06 a.m. and it will set at 4:43 p.m.

