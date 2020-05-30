Wear a mask to protect others, says Vanderhoof’s top doctor

"I think wearing a mask is a small inconvenience when weighed against the possibility of giving vulnerable members of our community an infection that could kill them," the doctor said.

Vanderhoof’s top doctor Rebecca Janssen says it is important for residents to continue limiting their social circles, keep a 2 metre distance, stay home when sick, wash hands frequently and wear a mask.

Janssen said masks protect others, and she herself wears a mask when she is out and about in the community.

As many people infected with the virus will not know whether they have it, wearing a mask will help prevent an infected person from “unknowingly transmitting COVID-19.”

“I think wearing a mask is a small inconvenience when weighed against the possibility of giving vulnerable members of our community an infection that could kill them,” the doctor said.

Janssen said that even though there haven’t been a lot of cases of COVID-19 in the north, “it is important to remember that it is still an active pandemic.”

As there are infected individuals who exhibit no symptoms whatsoever, residents still need to continue being vigilant and make good choices when it comes to physical distancing, she said.

Other than that, Janssen said things are “stable” and “under control” at St. John Hospital and the Omineca Medical Clinic.

“The health care community would like to thank the residents of the Omineca for your ongoing efforts to protect your community.”

