Weapons, drugs, cash, vehicles seized from downtown Chilliwack house

July 5 raid at Princess Avenue address led to one arrest and charges so far

Firearms, cash, drugs and paraphernalia seized from a house in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue on July 5, 2019 by Chilliwack RCMP. (RCMP)

Firearms, drugs and vehicles were seized by Mounties last week during a drug trafficking investigation in downtown Chilliwack.

On July 5, 2019 officers of the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT) executed a search warrant of an address in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue.

Police seized a loaded shotgun, a modified handgun, two cross bows, ammunition, and replica handgun air pistols.

Also seized were a motorcycle, dirt bike, and two scooters linked to thefts reported to Chilliwack RCMP together with drugs believed to be fentanyl, paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking, and cash.

One person was arrested on an unrelated matter. Police have not named anyone, but prolific offender Cole Larry Amey was arrested at the house raided on July 5 and is now facing three breach charges connected to previous firearms charges, and one new firearms charge.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack man out on bail for firearms offences facing new firearm charge

Following a review of evidence gathered at the house, the circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment of criminal and Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) charges.

“A number of dangerous weapons were prevented from reaching the streets of our community,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

After the raid on the known drug house, Chilliwack RCMP released a list of tips on how to spot a crime house or drug dealer in the:

· Regular and unusual traffic patterns.

· Traffic stops where a residence comes out to talk briefly with occupants of the vehicle.

· House lights are always on.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

• RELATED: Rifle thefts from Lindell Beach break-and-enter leads to arrest downtown Chilliwack

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.