Wealth of experience on Kelowna 55+BC Games board

Opening ceremonies to the recent 55+Games hosted by Vernon. Photo: Vernon Morningstar files

There are several familiar faces from civic government assembled to serve on the board of directors for the Kelowna 2019 55+BC Games, slated for Sept. 10-14.

Doug Nicholas, sports and event services manager for the City of Kelowna, said next year’s Games will the highest participation rate ever for the event, with 4,000 participants taking part in more than 25 sports activities.

Nicholas said the financial benefit to the city is significant, as an analysis of Vernon hosting the event in 2017 showed $3.3 million in economic activity being created, and $1.95 directly impacting the North Okanagan city.

He said a financial legacy will be created from the Games, one which the new board of directors will seek to resolve, probably with input from the community.

“There will be some brainstorming about that, but we already have one new event that will be initiated on the May long weekend, the 55+Mini Games,” he said.

Heading up the board of directors will be president David Graham, who served as Kelowna’s director of recreation, parks and culture until his retirement in 2012.

The vice-president/administration duel role will be filled by Hugh Gloster, the retired superintendent for the Central Okanagan School District.

Rounding out the volunteer board are:

Administration—Keith Grayston, who retired as director of finance for the City of Kelowna in 2015

Ceremonies—Lesley Spiegel, the founder of Synergy Events

Promotions—Valaura Vedan, who runs her own marketing business By Jove Co.

Registration & Results—Ron Forbes, retired after 35 years working in the City of Kelowna recreation department

Friends of the Games—Willy Kovacic, retired co-founder of Okanagan Strata Management

Sport—Lesley Driscoll, active in the Kelowna Ringette Association

Security/Transportation—Don Backmeyer, retired after 27 years working in the City of Kelowna recreation department

Protocol—Tom Dyas, financial advisor and past chair of Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, and Dan Rogers, executive director of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

Medical—Dr. Mark Fromberg, retired after a 30-year medical career