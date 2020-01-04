We Will Rock You brings down the house at South Okanagan venue

The high-energy performance of We Will Rock You played at the South Okanagan Events Centre Friday.

Kevin Doe as Buddy runs across the stage as the history of rock flashes before his eyes. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Vanessa Mitchell as the teacher. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Cast members of We Will Rock You perform one of the Queen songs. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Ga Ga girls sing their song. (Mark Brett – Western News)

We Will Rock You played to an enthusiastic crowd Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Buddy (Kevin Doe) performs one of his solo songs in the production of We Will Rock You. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Kevin Doe as Buddy sings to one of the Bohemians. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Sacramouche (Keri Kelly) is on the front of the motorcycle as Galileo (Trevor Coll) raises his arms in celebration. (Mark Brett – Western News)

We Will Rock You performers gather at the microphone. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Lead guitarist for the We Will Rock You musical, Sam Coulson, performs as cast members watch on. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Audience members raise their hands in appreciation for the performance of We Will Rock You. (Mark Brett – Western News)

Mark Brett

Western News Staff

The high-energy performance of We Will Rock You played at the South Okanagan Events Centre Friday.