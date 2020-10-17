‘We want to hear from you’: Seabird Island leaders seek community plan input

Two different ways to submit ideas, open until the end of November

Seabird Island isn’t immune to all the political changes happening this year.

Seabird Island community members have the opportunity to make their thoughts known about the Seabird Island Comprehensive Sustainable Community Plan. The input-gathering phase ends on November 30.

“What is next in our steps to self-governance, in building opportunities, in growing our cultural, recreational, educational and housing well-being?” the announcement asks. “We want to hear from you.”

Community members can submit their ideas in two ways: through a survey or through an ideas wall. Whichever they choose (or they could choose both), community members can go online to seabirdcommunityplan.mysocialpinpoint.ca/homepage to participate.

The brief survey consists mostly of open-ended questions. The virtual ideas wall allows community members to offer suggestions to Seabird Island leadership. The comments, although moderated, let community members express their ideas freely with minimal prompts.

