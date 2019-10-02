We need a rototiller

The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept. 24. Everyone harvested their beds and started prepping for the winter season. "Over all it was a good year, the only crop that didn't do well were the carrots. Houston Community garden has a total of 52 beds between the two sites and there is also one large plot that is planted to sell produce at the Houston Farmers market. The produce from the individual beds goes to the participant that maintained them. The produce from the main bed is sold to help maintain the garden. If there is any left after the last farmers market we will donate the vegetables to the local soup kitchen," said Jennifer Williams, Adult Literacy from Houston Link to Learning. She went on to say, "Houston Link to Learning has run the community garden for approximately 15 years. We rely on volunteers to help us maintain it. If anyone is interested in helping out next year or would like to apply for a garden bed, follow us on Facebook in the spring and look for our registration dates. Right now we are in need of someone with a rototiller. Curly's Lawn and Garden donated his time for many years but is unable to continue so if anyone could do that for us that would be great." Please call Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)