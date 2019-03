Kitimat fire chief Trent Bossence says the fire department is aware of smoke that has been visible over the trees opposite the landfill this week.

He said the burning that is taking place is due to land clearing to make way for a Coastal GasLink pipeline metering station.

“Burn permits have been issued for this type of controlled burn. We are very aware of the activity and are keeping a close eye on the conditions and the impact that this may create if those conditions change,” said Bossence.