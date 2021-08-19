We Got Your Back program helping Chilliwack students succeed

Pre-pandemic, volunteers got together to load up backpacks with school supplies for Murray Honda’s and Staples’ ‘We Got Your Back’ program. (submitted photo)

In a few weeks time, students will flood through the doors of Chilliwack Central elementary school. They’ll re-connect with friends they didn’t see over the summer and dive into a new year of learning. For parents, back to school can be a stressful time. Supplies are expensive, and not every family can afford everything that’s needed.

That’s particularly true at Chilliwack Central, an inner-city school.

“There are a lot of complex needs and situations in our population,” said principal Leslie Waddington. “So we appreciate the community coming together to help level the playing field for our students and give them the same opportunities for a good public education.”

That’s where Murray Honda’s and Staples’ ‘We Got Your Back’ program comes in. With support from several local businesses and the generous people of Chilliwack, the program makes sure children at Chilliwack Central and other schools have everything they need succeed.

RELATED: School supply program for Chilliwack children needs public support

RELATED: Backpack fundraiser for Chilliwack kids a community effort

Started in 2012, the backpack and Winter Warmth programs have put over $800,000 in goods and supplies back into schools from Chilliwack to Boston Bar, supplying thousands of students with everything from basic school supplies to winter coats and boots, tablets and laptop computers.

“Just being a kid and not having to worry about these things is so important, and being able to feel like everyone else in the classroom is important too,” Waddington said. “When I was in school there was something exciting about new school supplies — sharpening your pencil crayons or opening a brand new pack of crayons. It’s their tool belt and by giving them those tools, it allows us as educators to do our work and teach them all those things like reading and math and social responsibility.

“When you look at things like reading scores and things like that, you’ll often notice a strong correlation between inner city schools and lower scores. It’s not because our kids aren’t as smart as any other child, but they have a lot more things to overcome before they can start their learning. That’s why we’re so thankful for a program like this that takes away barriers.”

Justin Mallard leads the charge at Murray Honda, motivated by his own experiences growing up in a single-parent home.

“My own mom had three kids and tried her absolute best to make ends meet,” he said. “Trying to find a balance between food in our bellys, a roof over our heads, clothes on our backs and the tools to succeed in school came with its challenges. I remember quite vividly her emotional journey, standing in the line at food banks.”

At a young age, Justin decided that one day he would recognize the people who helped his family in its darkest days by ‘paying it forward.’

“I wanted to be part of something that could relieve the emotional and financial burden for parents that are doing their best, but still falling a little short each month.”

Pre-pandemic, volunteers deliver backpacks stuffed with school supplies to AD Rundle middle school as part of Murray Honda’s and Staples’ ‘We Got Your Back’ program. (submitted photo)

Last year was a challenging one for the program. COVID cut into sponsorship, and prevented large-gathering fundraisers.

“We’ve had a strong mandate of no child left behind, but we faced the risk of drastically cutting back this program,” said Mallard. “But we had two local businesses, Realtor Sabrina Vandenbrink and Browns Socialhouse (owned by Shanna Olson) step forward. Between these two dedicated and committed community leaders, they were able to bridge our gap with thousands of dollars in financial donations, which resulted in a fully funded program year for all of our local children in need.”

As the world slowly moves back towards ‘normal,’ he looks forward to being able to do more good for more kids, and through good times and bad, he is constantly blown away by the community spirit he sees.

“We have engagement on every single level, from large, medium and small businesses, to local citizens, right down to kids raising money through lemonade stands,” he said. “Chilliwack has shown me what community spirit is, and I am so thankful for the generous support that allows us to do the work and impact the lives of local kids each and every year.”

If parents are looking for support as the school year draws near, they can reach out directly to their child’s school for assistance.

Anyone wanting to give to the ‘We Got Your Back’ program can donate at the checkout at Chilliwack Staples or reach out to Mallard by email at justin.mallard@murrayhonda.ca

See murrayhonda.ca/we-got-your-back/ for more info.

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress