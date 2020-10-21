Wayne Brown presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Wayne Brown from Process 4 was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. Wayne came to Burns Lake from Ontario in 1974. He was a graduate of art school, an art teacher and a business person before he moved out west. He taught art at Lakes District Secondary School. In 1978 Wayne went into partnership as one of four teachers in 1978, hence the name of his business; Process 4. Wayne has been in business in Burns Lake for 43 years and is a founding member of the Lakes District Arts Council, he is also a board member and a volunteer. This award is bestowed upon a business in Burns Lake and the Lakes District who has contributed 25 years or more of business excellence. This award is not an annual award and is only presented when a deserving recipient has been identified. The award was sponsored by Pacific Atlantic Construction Company. Congratulations Wayne!