Way to go Topley 4-H

The 4-H Auction was held last Saturday at the Smithers Fall Fair, where the Topley 4-H charity steer was auctioned off. The steer is a fundraiser the club decided to do to raise money for a Houston youth, Landon Thiessen, who was diagnosed with stage-four Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. The club with the help of many businesses raised over $20,000 Woooohoooo! More in next week's issue of the Houston Today. (Submitted photo)