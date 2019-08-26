Way to go Topley 4-H

The 4-H Auction was held last Saturday at the Smithers Fall Fair, where the Topley 4-H charity steer was auctioned off. The steer is a fundraiser the club decided to do to raise money for a Houston youth, Landon Thiessen, who was diagnosed with stage-four Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. The club with the help of many businesses raised over $20,000 Woooohoooo! More in next week's issue of the Houston Today. (Submitted photo)

  • Aug. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The 4-H Auction was held last Saturday at the Smithers Fall Fair, where the Topley 4-H charity steer was auctioned off. The steer is a fundraiser the club decided to do to raise money for a Houston youth, Landon Thiessen, who was diagnosed with stage-four Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. The club with the help of many businesses raised over $20,000 Woooohoooo! More in next week’s issue of the Houston Today. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Kelowna mom misses two sons killed by opioids
Next story
Town of Golden receives funding to update flood mapping

Just Posted

Most Read