Way to go Burns Lake

"Red and White Hunger Fight" was organized by paramedics from the Burns Lake BC Ambulance station as well as members of the Burns Lake Fire Department. Donations were collected for the Burns Lake Food Bank and the Elizabeth Fry Society. Hot dogs and hot chocolate were donated by Save-on Foods and sold by donation. In total they raised over $400 and supplied 10 large boxes of food. (Terrance Hick photo)