Waterworks situation on table at Hope District meeting

Hope and District council will make a decision about transferring 753 Waterworks to the district at their July 22 meeting. (Kim Siever photo/Wikimedia)

Two big discussions in the community of Hope will get some time in front of mayor and council tonight (July 22).

First, a community group will appeal to the district for the creation of a rainbow crosswalk. The Hope and Area Transition Society will be presenting their reasoning as a delegation, giving three examples of such crosswalks in other communities and a list of 43 crosswalks throughout the province.

The crosswalk would run between the transition society and Two Rivers Education Centre, at the intersection of Park Street and Fourth Avenue, and would be a way to show inclusivity in the community.

Then, mayor and council will discuss options on dealing with the current situation with 753 Waterworks Ltd.

Two options provided by staff are to “not continue [their] efforts at considering transferring the 753 Waterworks Utility to the District of Hope,” or to “undertake the recommended engineering studies in order to provide the required scope of works and best cost estimates to further inform a decision on transferring” in the the future. Those studies would come with a price tag of $18,000, to be taken from the Water Fund reserves.

A third item on the agenda for July 22 is to discuss a proposal for for a three-lot subdivision at 586 Wardle Street.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Hope Municipal office, following a committee of the whole meeting at 6:30 p.m. That meeting will focus on the division of $100,000 amongst several community groups. The money is from a legacy fund, the Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest Grant. Both meetings are open to the public, and recorded by the District of Hope Ratepayers Association for publication on Youtube.