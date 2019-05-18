Watermain upgrade on Despard Avenue will drop water pressure for some residents

A watermain upgrade on Despard Avenue in Parksville will cause a noticeable drop in water pressure for some neighbouring residents on May 22. - City of Parksville

Due to a watermain upgrade on Despard Avenue, residents in the vicinity of Maple Crescent, Hamilton Avenue and Butler Avenue between Craig Street and the City of Parksville boundary to the east should expect a noticeable drop in water pressure on Wednesday, May 22 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The expected reduction in water pressure will impact the daily use of water. On May 22, residents are encouraged to voluntarily restrict where possible, household water consumption by limiting the use of irrigation systems, outside washing of vehicles and driveways as well as indoor consumption such as laundry.

This upgrade will affect about 300 households in the areas listed:

Maple Crescent and Hamilton Avenue

Trill Drive

Butler Avenue between Craig Street and Corfield Street South

Craig Street, south of Meridian Way

Corfield Street, south of Butler Avenue

Farrell Drive, Smith Place and Davis Avenue

Creekside at Corfield townhomes

Please note – on May 22, there will be no vehicle access to Butler Avenue from Corfield Street (Butler Avenue between Corfield and Craig Streets only). Access to Butler Avenue will be off Craig Street. Please direct questions/concerns to the city’s engineering department at 250 951-2484 or engineering@parksville.ca.

— NEWS staff, submitted