Watermain upgrade on Despard Avenue will drop water pressure for some residents

Due to a watermain upgrade on Despard Avenue, residents in the vicinity of Maple Crescent, Hamilton Avenue and Butler Avenue between Craig Street and the City of Parksville boundary to the east should expect a noticeable drop in water pressure on Wednesday, May 22 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The expected reduction in water pressure will impact the daily use of water. On May 22, residents are encouraged to voluntarily restrict where possible, household water consumption by limiting the use of irrigation systems, outside washing of vehicles and driveways as well as indoor consumption such as laundry.
This upgrade will affect about 300 households in the areas listed:
- Maple Crescent and Hamilton Avenue
- Trill Drive
- Butler Avenue between Craig Street and Corfield Street South
- Craig Street, south of Meridian Way
- Corfield Street, south of Butler Avenue
- Farrell Drive, Smith Place and Davis Avenue
- Creekside at Corfield townhomes
Please note – on May 22, there will be no vehicle access to Butler Avenue from Corfield Street (Butler Avenue between Corfield and Craig Streets only). Access to Butler Avenue will be off Craig Street. Please direct questions/concerns to the city’s engineering department at 250 951-2484 or engineering@parksville.ca.
— NEWS staff, submitted