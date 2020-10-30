Waterlogged: Williams Lake downright soggy after days of rain

October has seen an unusual amount of rain fall in the Cariboo this year

While the weather in Williams Lake wreaked havoc on roads and flooded homes this week, the swans didn’t seem to mind it at all. (David Fait photo)

If you think it’s rained a lot in Williams Lake this month, you’re right.

Williams Lake has seen three times more precipitation in October, 2020 than a typical year, according to Environment Canada historical data.

So far this month 133.9 mm of precipitation has fallen in Williams Lake.

This week alone, 22.3 mm of rain and two cm of snow fell in Williams Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 27, while on Wednesday, Oct. 28, another 23.2 mm of rain fell in the lakecity. It rained all day Thursday as well.

In comparison, last year 30.5 mm total precipitation fell over the lakecity in October.

In 2018, precipitation totalled 25.9 mm in the same month while in 2017 there was 45.4 mm of precipitation in October.

