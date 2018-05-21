WATER WATCH: Mission Gauge at just under six metres

The level could rise to 6.3 meters towards next weekend

As of Monday, may 21, the water level at the Mission gauge is holding just under six meters.

According to the District of Mission website, there is no immediate risk of flooding however water is running quickly and there is considerable debris in the Fraser.

Current predictions now indicate that Mission could experience water levels up to 6.2 metres sometime in the next 24 hours and remain around there for most of the week if current weather continues.

District staff are currently performing routine dike assessments and inspections, dike maintenance, and other flood preparedness activities.

The provincial government’s River Forecast Center has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Fraser River, and district staff anticipate a risk of flooding in low-lying areas that are not protected by dikes.

Warmer than normal temperatures across BC has led to a much faster, and earlier runoff for the Fraser River. Many gauges, including Mission’s, are above their historic flows for this early in the freshet season.

Continued warmer than normal weather and ongoing accelerated snowmelt will lead to ongoing rises on the Fraser River throughout the next few days.