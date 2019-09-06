(File photo)

Water warning lifted for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The water quality advisory was issued Tuesday and rescinded Friday

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a water quality advisory which was issued earlier this week.

The warning was given to Rose Valley Properties, and along side the consultation with Interior Health, the city deemed the water safe Friday afternoon.

Testing was completed after a higher than normal turbidity as a result of a water line break at a West Kelowna construction site on Sept. 3.

