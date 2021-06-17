Water to flow soon from new Comox Valley treatment plant

"We are at our last major hurdle before achieving this critical goal."

A look at the first stage of the treatment process - where binding of solids and particles in the raw water happens before the water moves to filtration. Photo, CVRD

Construction of the new Comox Valley water treatment project is nearing the finish line.

On June 23, treated water will begin flowing from the new intake at Comox Lake through to taps around the Comox Valley.

As commissioning of the new system begins, residents may notice slight changes in taste and temperature of their drinking water. The new system will ramp up over several weeks and filtered water is expected to reach all homes connected to the Comox Valley Water System by mid to late July. Commissioning will be complete with the new system fully operational by mid-August.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be this close to the commissioning of such a critical project for the Comox Valley,” said Wendy Morin, Comox Valley water committee chair. “A modern, sustainable drinking-water supply system is essential for our growing community. We’re thankful to everyone who has helped to get us here — from our CVRD staff and our contractor AECON, to our partners in water management the K’ómoks First Nation and key stakeholders like BC Hydro and the Courtenay Fish and Game Protective Association.”

“We are at our last major hurdle before achieving this critical goal of meeting all water regulation requirements. It’s an achievement made possible by the hard work of an extremely dedicated team,” said Russell Dyson, chief administrative officer.

Upgrades to the trailhead on Lake Trail Road will also be completed in coming months, with the new gravel parking area, water station and outhouse washroom available for public use later this summer. The grand opening of the entire water treatment project, including the site and buildings, will be celebrated this fall.

The new water treatment plant will provide drinking water to approximately 45,000 residents in Courtenay, Comox and surrounding areas. It will eliminate the need for turbidity-related boil water notices, remove the risk of viruses and bacteria and provide a secure supply of reliable, high-quality drinking water for decades to come.

Stay informed with updated videos as they’re posted to the CVRD’s social media channels, or by reading the latest project updates at comoxvalleyrd.ca/watertreatment.

