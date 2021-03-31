Water system work scheduled for Area D

The SRD will be doing work on the water system in Area D in April. SRD photo

People living south of Campbell River might see some changes in their tap water over the next few weeks.

The Strathcona Regional District will be doing work to upgrade the drinking water system in Area D, located south of the city to the Oyster River. People who are on the drinking water system could see fluctuations in pressure as well as discolouration.

“If residents notice discoloration or cloudiness of their water, we recommend running the cold water until clear before consuming or doing laundry,” reads a notice from the SRD.

The work is scheduled to take place between April 6 and 13.

