Water shuttled in to rural Langley house fire

Police have traffic completely blocked off along 232nd Street, south of 16th Avenue, as multiple fire crews battle a house fire in a rural South Langley neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.
Water was being shuttled in to the area, with multiple fire trucks (upwards of six units) currently on scene in the 1400-block of 232nd Street.
There are no reports of injury.
There are no visible flames, but there is a strong smell of smoke in the neighbourhood.
One witness on scene reported a “distraught woman” arriving a few minutes ago, indicating her husband and son were there.
Other details about the blaze are still sketchy.
