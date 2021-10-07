Water restrictions turned off in rural Lumby, Enderby and Grindrod areas

Supply and demand conditions return to normal following dry, hot summer

As supply and demand conditions have returned to normal, some area water restrictions are being eased.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has rescinded restriction for Grindrod, Whitevale and Mabel Lake, effective Oct. 7.

Additionally, feedback is being sought from Grindrod residents on the trial water restrictions implemented this year. This feedback will be used to help develop water restrictions for the future needs of the community.

The deadline to complete the online survey, at jitsutech.ca/grindrod, is Oct. 12.

Greater Vernon is on stage one watering restrictions, which means no watering on Mondays, or anyday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Watering is permitted three days per week on stage one or normal restrictions.

All residents are reminded to winterize their taps to prevent leaks during yard clean up.

“Removing hoses and protecting exposed pipes from freezing temperatures will help to avoid cracks and leaks in the spring,” the district said.

Visit rdno.ca/waterwise to learn more.

