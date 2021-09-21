Water restrictions revert to Stage 2: CVRD

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) is lifting Stage 3 water restrictions for the Comox Valley Water system and the Black Creek – Oyster Bay (BCOB) Water Local Service Area effective Sept 21.

Users of these systems will return to Stage 2 restrictions until further notice.

“We’d like to thank the region’s water users for following restrictions throughout this long dry summer,” said Mike Herschmiller, manager of water services for the CVRD. “Our community faced a challenging drought this year, and we truly appreciate everyone’s conservation efforts.”

Both the BCOB and Comox Valley water systems shifted to Stage 3 restrictions in mid-August due to a long stretch of hot, dry weather. For the Comox Valley Water System, the shift to Stage 3 was triggered by BC Hydro’s water flow reduction down the Puntledge River, which ensures water availability for fish habitat and migration.

Recent rains have enabled BC Hydro to increase river flows, and as a result, the CVRD is able to downgrade water restrictions to Stage 2.

The BCOB water system is sourced from a combination of groundwater wells and the Oyster River. Over the summer, water levels in these sources dropped enough to warrant a shift to Stage 3. With a reduction in water use and the recent increase of rainfall, this system is also able to shift down to Stage 2 at this time.

The Comox Valley Water System includes the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay, and the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area. The BCOB water system includes the communities of Black Creek, Saratoga Beach and Oyster River.

For more details on permitted water use for these water systems during Stage 2, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions.

