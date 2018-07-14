Water restrictions requested for Falcon Ridge

Kelowna - The regional district is asking residents to limit their water supply

Customers of the Falcon Ridge water system are being asked to limit their water use for three days next week, according to the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The community water system serves 55 properties off Highway 33 south in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area. Residents are asked to minimize their water usage and to shut off all outdoor irrigation from 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 17 until 8 a.m. Thursday, July 19.

The voluntary water restriction is being requested by the RDNO as there will be limited pumping capacity to the existing reservoir, while crews fill the newly constructed reservoir cell which is part of the overall $900,000 system upgrading project, the district said in a news release.

Customers are reminded that a precautionary Water Quality Advisory remains in effect.

For information visit the regional district website or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

