Water restrictions now in effect in the Cowichan Valley

The annual water restrictions for all jurisdictions in the Cowman Valley came into effect on May 1.

Stage 1 water restrictions will continue until Oct. 31.

Individual jurisdictions, including municipalities and rural water systems, can increase their water restrictions over the summer, so while the base Stage 1 will be always in effect until the end of October, some areas will increase to Stage 2 or 3 as the summer proceeds.

The restrictions apply to those living in the Municipality of North Cowichan, Ladysmith, Duncan, Lake Cowichan, and those on Cowichan Tribes land.

The restrictions also apply to users of the CVRD’s 19 water systems as well as to those in the Cowichan Bay Waterworks, Diamond Improvement and Mill Bay Waterworks Districts.

Users of other water systems are encouraged to follow regional restrictions.

Stage 1 restrictions limit sprinkling times to either 7-9 a.m. or 7-9 p.m. on even numbered days for homes with even numbered addresses and odd numbered days for odd numbered homes.

The filling of pools, hot tubs and the washing of vehicles, boats, homes, sidewalks and driveways is still permitted at any time.

Micro/drip irrigation is permitted to a maximum of four hours a day.

Should the drought level increase and local governments see fit to increase conservation measures, Stage 2 and Stage 3 restrictions further limiting use will be announced.

For more information visit www.cvrdnewnormalcowichan.ca, the CVRD’s water conservation and drought level update page.

Water levels in Cowichan Lake, one of the major water reservoirs for the Cowichan Valley, were reported at 40 per cent capacity in early March, a low level not usually seen until August, sparking fears of yet another major drought in the Cowichan Valley this summer.

Last summer, record-breaking heat and low rainfall pushed Vancouver Island, including the Cowichan Valley, and other areas of B.C. into a Level 4 drought rating, the highest drought classification available.