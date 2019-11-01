Water restrictions lifted in Comox Valley

Water Restrictions were lifted Nov. 1 for the Comox Valley Water System.

The Comox Valley Regional District thanks residents for following the Water Conservation bylaw in 2019.

The bylaw has four stages in order to manage the water system, which is fed by Comox Lake. When the Puntledge River flows are reduced due to dry conditions, water restrictions are automatically triggered.

“Water restrictions are a condition of the water licence for the Comox Valley Water System,” explained Mike Herschmiller, Manager of Water Services for the CVRD. “When residents adhere to these stages we can ensure there is enough water in the system for domestic use, as well as maintaining healthy fish habitat.”

Stage 1 is automatically triggered on May 1 each year with other stages implemented as conditions change in the watershed. Residents are encouraged to download the watering schedule at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions and set a reminder for when it takes effect.