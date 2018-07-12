The City of Nelson has limited water use in order to protect the community’s drinking source. File photo

Water restrictions in place for Nelson

The City says it is taking steps to protect its drinking water source

  • Jul. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

New water restrictions are now in place for Nelson.

A release from the City of Nelson on Thursday says Level 2 restrictions mean residents are able to use hand-held water devices at any time, or irrigation systems one day per week. Washing sidewalks, parking lots and building exteriors is also being discouraged.

“The spring snow melt has finished in the Kootenays and a stretch of hot weather is predicted for the weekend and into next week,” reads the statement. “To protect our drinking water source at Five Mile Creek, the City is implementing Level 2 water restrictions.”

Sprinkler systems meanwhile are only allowed to be active between 4 to 9 a.m. or 7 to 10 p.m. Homes with even-numbered addresses must water on Wednesdays, while odd-numbered homes can water on Thursdays.

Previous story
Mountain biker rescued in Fernie
Next story
RDN shelling out $200K for pipe and pump station upgrade design

Just Posted

Cowboys show off real skills in ranch challenge

 

Water restrictions in place for Nelson

  • 22 hours ago

 

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

  • 22 hours ago

 

Election 2018: Former trustee Candy Ashdown, seeking re-election to school board

  • 22 hours ago

 

Most Read