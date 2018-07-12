Water restrictions in place for Nelson

The City says it is taking steps to protect its drinking water source

The City of Nelson has limited water use in order to protect the community’s drinking source. File photo

New water restrictions are now in place for Nelson.

A release from the City of Nelson on Thursday says Level 2 restrictions mean residents are able to use hand-held water devices at any time, or irrigation systems one day per week. Washing sidewalks, parking lots and building exteriors is also being discouraged.

“The spring snow melt has finished in the Kootenays and a stretch of hot weather is predicted for the weekend and into next week,” reads the statement. “To protect our drinking water source at Five Mile Creek, the City is implementing Level 2 water restrictions.”

Sprinkler systems meanwhile are only allowed to be active between 4 to 9 a.m. or 7 to 10 p.m. Homes with even-numbered addresses must water on Wednesdays, while odd-numbered homes can water on Thursdays.