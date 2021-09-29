Water restrictions in most part of the Cowichan region lowered to Stage 1

Due to the recent rainy weather, restrictions for water systems across the Cowichan region have been downgraded to Stage 1, and the provincial drought level for eastern Vancouver Island was lowered to Level 2 from Level 5 (the highest possible level, hit earlier this summer).

Two water systems in the Cowichan Valley Regional District (Woodley Range and Shellwood) remain on Stage 3 restrictions.

Stage 1 restrictions limit sprinkling times to either 7-9 a.m. or 7-9 p.m. on even numbered days for homes with even numbered addresses and odd numbered days for odd numbered homes.

The filling of pools, hot tubs and the washing of vehicles, boats, homes, sidewalks and driveways is permitted at any time, and micro/drip irrigation is permitted to a maximum of four hours a day.