Water restrictions for Princeton residents come into effect Wednesday

Princeton residents will have to curtail their use of water beginning Wednesday, September 4.

Town council voted Tuesday night to implement Level 2 water restrictions, following a request from the provincial ministry of forests, lands and natural resources.

Even numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays and Saturdays only, and odd numbered addresses may water on Thursdays and Sundays only.

No one may water between noon and 6 p.m., and anyone washing a vehicle or boat with a hose must use an automatic shut off device.

The ministry requested all licensed water users in the Similkameen region voluntarily reduce their consumption by 30 per cent.

“As of June 1, 2019 the snowpack in the Similkameen River watershed was one per cent of the normal value. This fact, as well as inconsistent precipitation in the watershed has contributed to low flow conditions,” the letter stated.

“Simply put there is not enough supply within the watershed to meet the environmental and licensed demands for the summer as weather trends are forecasting little to no precipitation for this watershed in the coming weeks.”

The local watering restrictions are in effect until further notice.