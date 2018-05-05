Water restrictions begin for Cowichan Valley

Stage 1 restrictions limit sprinkling times to either 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stage 1 watering restrictions have been imposed for the majority of water users in the Cowichan Valley. (Black Press file)

With water conservation a top priority for local governments within the Cowichan Valley Regional District, annual Stage 1 water restrictions have taken effect as of May 1 and will continue until Oct. 31.

The restrictions apply to those living in the Municipality of North Cowichan, Ladysmith, Duncan, Lake Cowichan, and those on Cowichan Tribes land. The restrictions also apply to users of the CVRD’s 19 water systems as well as to those in the Cowichan Bay Waterworks, Diamond Improvement and Mill Bay Waterworks Districts.

Users of other water systems are encouraged to follow regional restrictions.

Stage 1 restrictions limit sprinkling times to either 7-9 a.m. or 7-9 p.m. on even numbered days for homes with even numbered addresses and odd numbered days for odd numbered homes.

The filling of pools, hot tubs and the washing of vehicles, boats, homes, sidewalks and driveways is still permitted at any time.

Micro/drip irrigation is permitted to a maximum of four hours a day.

Should the drought level increase and local governments see fit to increase conservation measures, Stage 2 and Stage 3 restrictions further limiting use will be announced.

For more information visit www.cvrdnewnormalcowichan.ca the CVRD’s water conservation and drought level update page.