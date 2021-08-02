Water restrictions arrive in Ucluelet

Stage 1 Water Restrictions will be in effect until further notice

Dry weather conditions have forced Ucluelet into water restrictions for the first time this summer.

Ucluelet’s district office announced on July 30 that Stage 1 Water Restrictions will be in effect until further notice.

The restrictions mandate that residents with even numbered civic addresses may only water their gardens and lawns for two hours on even numbered days and residents with odd numbered civic addresses may only water for two hours on odd numbered days.

All outdoor watering and washing is only permitted between 6-9 a.m. or 6-9 p.m.

“Through these actions you are helping stabilize our supply of potable water for drinking, household use and fire protection,” the announcement reads.

“Please be sure to conserve water and exercise conservation as much as possible.”

It adds that anyone with any questions is encouraged to reach out to the district office at 250-726-7744.

Tofino entered into Stage 1 Water Restrictions on May 1 and has been in Stage 2 restrictions since June 27.

