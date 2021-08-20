Water quality improving at Castlegar’s Millennium Park ponds

But the city won't reopen the amenity until test results meet guidelines for two straight weeks.

Water test results on the ponds at Millennium Park are looking favourable, but no one should start splashing in them just yet.

The City of Castlegar closed the site on Aug. 7 due to elevated E. coli levels due to increased geese activity. The city said the geese likely moved in because there weren’t many people using the ponds, on account of wildfire smoke and a larger algae bloom.

In hopes of improving water quality, the city flushed the ponds and stepped up patrols to scare away the case.

“The E. coli measures the city is taking appear to be working and the results show the city is now meeting the [water quality] guidelines,” communications manager Bree Seabrook said in an email Friday.

However, she added that they would not immediately be available to the public again.

“To ensure public safety, and out of an abundance of caution, the city plans to delay the re-opening of the ponds until we have two consecutive weeks of test results that meet all guidelines.”

