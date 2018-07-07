Water quality government’s responsibility: Wildsight

An Elk Valley conservationist has put the onus back onto the B.C. Government to enforce regulations and ensure water quality is maintained on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

It comes after two U.S. representatives on the International Joint Commission (IJC) went public with their concerns about Canadian governments’ failure to address the ongoing flow of mining contaminants from Elk Valley coal mines into transboundary waters.

In a letter to the Department of State, IJC U.S. Section Chair Lana Pollack and U.S. Commissioner Rich Moy said increasing levels of selenium in the Elk River-Lake Koocanusa-Kootenai River watersheds were a liability to both countries and could be a violation of the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty.

As well as making their letter public, the U.S. Commissioners also released an IJC report on the human health impacts of selenium in aquatic systems, which they claimed their Canadian colleagues were unwilling to endorse.

“To do that is unusual and certainly expresses their level of frustration, probably with Canada and British Columbia as the regulator of water quality in this case for the province of B.C. in Canada,” said Wildsight Elk Valley Conservation Coordinator Randal Macnair.

Macnair said that while Teck was investing a “tremendous” amount into addressing water quality, selenium levels continued to rise and the mining company continued to exceed permits for constituents of concern.

The IJC letter brings to light recent exceedances at the Koocanusa reservoir as well as data from Teck, which shows selenium levels are now 70 times higher in the Elk and Fording Rivers as compared to the Flathead.

Currently, there are no active water treatment plants in operation at Teck mines in the Elk Valley although the company is trialing other, more passive technologies.

The controversial West Line Creek Active Water Treatment facility isn’t expected to reopen until later this year after encountering a series of challenges, including a fish kill in 2014, which resulted in environmental charges against Teck.

A new plant at Fording River has also experienced delays and won’t be operational until 2020, one year later than planned.

Macnair said it was incumbent upon the provincial and federal governments to enforce permits and targets set in Elk Valley Water Quality Plan.

“The province of B.C. and the federal government, it’s their responsibility to ensure the health and safety of the citizens and the environment,” he said.

“At this point in time, I think they really need to step it up and it’s ironic that the Americans are ringing this bell because the B.C. Government should be front and centre.”