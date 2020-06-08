Water quality advisory rescinded in Nelson

It's safe to turn on those taps again

Nelson’s water is now safe to drink after the city announced Monday it had rescinded a health advisory.

The water quality advisory was initially issued on June 1 due to elevated turbidity levels. But, according to a statement released by the city, “the elevated turbidity in our source water, resulting from spring freshet, has decreased to a level where water quality is no longer degraded.”

The advisory followed a weekend of flooding throughout the region that led to several communities being evacuated.

Nelson Star