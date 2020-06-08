Nelson’s water quality advisory has ended. File photo

Water quality advisory rescinded in Nelson

It's safe to turn on those taps again

  • Jun. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nelson’s water is now safe to drink after the city announced Monday it had rescinded a health advisory.

The water quality advisory was initially issued on June 1 due to elevated turbidity levels. But, according to a statement released by the city, “the elevated turbidity in our source water, resulting from spring freshet, has decreased to a level where water quality is no longer degraded.”

The advisory followed a weekend of flooding throughout the region that led to several communities being evacuated.

Nelson Star

Previous story
Hope council to talk development, solid waste at marathon meetings Monday night
Next story
PHOTOS: Thousands attend rally for Black lives in downtown Victoria

Just Posted

Most Read